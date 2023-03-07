Fender joins forces with U2's Adam Clayton for its first ever signature bass amp, the ACB 50 combo

Fender has joined forces with Adam Clayton, bass guitar player for stadium-rockers U2, to create a new signature bass amp, the ACB 50.

The firm's first-ever signature bass amp, the ACB 50 boasts – as you might have guessed from the name – 50 watts of power, and is also the first all-tube bass combo amp Fender has produced in over four decades.

You can watch Clayton showcase its tonal capabilities below.

For starters, the amp is outfitted with four preamp tubes – three 12AX7s and a 12AT7 – and a pair of 6L6 output tubes. It boasts two channels – one for classic Fender low-end tones, and another sporting a "more modern hi-fi, flat EQ tone."

Sounds are served by a specially-designed Eminence 15" Neodymium speaker, and are adjustable via volume, treble and bass knobs for each channel, with a middle knob, and three-way Mid Frequency adjuster also available for the first channel.

Looks-wise, the ACB 50 keeps things fairly classic, with black textured vinyl covering, a molded plastic strap with nickel-plated caps, an aged silver grille cloth, and a chrome panel.

Out back, meanwhile, there's a 1/4" output, a transformer-coupled XLR output with ground lift, and an extension speaker jack for plugging in additional guitar cabinets.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

“I’ve worked very hard with Fender on the Adam Clayton ACB 50 bass amp and I’m immensely proud of our creation,” Clayton said in a press release.

“I always found when I was starting out that it was very hard to find an amp that offered the mid-range distorted sound that I liked. This amp offers it in spades. It’s also very versatile, and if you’re moving around a lot or if you don’t have much space where you practice, then this is the amp for you.”

The Fender Adam Clayton signature ACB 50 Bass amp weighs in at 55 pounds, and is available now for $2,199.

For more info on the amp, visit Fender (opens in new tab).