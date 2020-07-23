Fender and girl in red team up to raffle off a one-of-a-kind rainbow Player Series Telecaster

Bedroom pop sensation girl in red has teamed up with Fender to design a Player Series Telecaster electric guitar in the colors of the rainbow flag to raise money for LGBTQ+ charity Kaleidoscope Trust.

The singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, whose given name is Marie Ulven, painted the guitar herself. It’s up for grabs now via an online charity raffle that ends on August 2.

There’s an entry fee of £5 for 10 entries or £10 for 30 entries (approx. $6.30 - $12.75).

Each social share will also grant supporters five additional entries once a donation has been made.

Additionally, the winner of the raffle will receive three months of free online guitar tuition via Fender Play.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised will be donated directly to Kaleidoscope Trust, which works to uphold the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in countries around the world where they are discriminated against or marginalized due to their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression.

“As a privileged queer person, I feel it is important that I am as loud as possible,” Ulven said. “Music can create an incredible and safe space for those who need it the most and this feels like an authentic way I can help others in the community.

“My first electric guitar was a Fender and the rainbow flag is such an iconic and positive design that I hope everybody loves this guitar as much as I do. What’s better than raising money for an amazing cause and helping somebody to pursue their music dreams at the same time?”

To enter the raffle, head to Rally Up.