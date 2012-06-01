Fender and Volkswagen Announce Beetle Fender Edition Car

Fender and Volkswagen (VW) have announced the VW Beetle Fender Edition, which makes its world debut at the Leipzig International Auto Show.

The iconic Volkswagen coupe has been fitted with a Fender Premium Audio system and incorporates several key attributes of the guitar company.

Its dashboard features the traditional sunburst color of Fender instruments, and the vehicle’s interior is accented with color-contrasting seams that complement the dash’s colors. Beetle Fender Edition vehicles equipped with the 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TSI engine will receive seats with exclusive fabric inserts.

Outside, all Beetle Fender Edition vehicles are painted in Deep Black Metallic and also feature brushed chrome exterior mirrors, 18-inch “Disc” aluminum-alloy wheels, Bi-Xenon headlights, and the famous Fender logo.

The Fender Premium AudioSystem debuted in the Jetta GLI, Passat and Beetle vehicles in the U.S., and is available in the Beetle globally. It includes nine speakers along with a 10-channel amplifier providing 400 Watts of system power. Using proprietaryPanasonic© speaker technology, the system cuts through noise andother distractions with front dual-voice coil speakers to create a soundstage closely akin to a true, live performance. The concert-quality audio won CNET.com’s “Best-sounding car stereo” award.

The Beetle Fender Edition will first go on sale in Europe and will be available in the United States in the fall of 2012. Pricing will be announced at a later date.