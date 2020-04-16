Fender debuts the Mustang GTX, its “most sophisticated connected modeling amps to date”

Fender has introduced the new Mustang GTX series of guitar amps, which the company is touting as its “most sophisticated connected modeling amps to date.”

The new range features the 50-watt GTX50 and 100-watt GTX100. Both combos boast new amp models, among them Fender classics like the Blues Jr and Vibro King, as well as other amplifiers including JC Clean and Silver Jubilee.

There’s also a Celestion FSD-100 speaker and 200 new effects, including models of classic overdrive, fuzz, delay and pitch shift.

Additionally, the GTX100 comes with a performance-ready footswitch, allowing for easier selection of presets and effects and better operation of the amp's looper.

Also newly introduced is the 50-watt Mustang LT50, which features a single Celestion speaker, simple user interface, full-color display and a collection of presets covering a “greatest hits” of electric guitar tones.

All three amps seamlessly integrate with the newly updated Fender Tone 3.0 app.

The third iteration of the free app is compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and PC and features 39 different amp types and 73 effect models, as well as a new look with hi-res 3D graphics, more signal path flexibility and real-time interactivity.

There’s also Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to manage custom presets and share them with other users on the app.

The Mustang GTX50 is priced at $379.99 and the GTX100 at $499.99. The LT50, meanwhile, is offered at $249.99.

For more information, head to Fender.