Fender debuts trio of new acoustic guitars, including 2 exotic wood models

Fender’s acoustic guitar expansion continues apace with the release of three new models: the ultra-affordable CD-60 Dread V3, as well as two limited-edition exotic wood models: the FA-235E Concert with striped ebony top, and FA-345CE Auditorium with spalted maple top.

(Image credit: Fender)

Besides that striking top, the FA-235E ($329) features all-laminate mahogany construction, a mahogany neck, Viking bridge and Fishman electronics.

The cutaway FA-345CE ($449) is spec’d similarly, albeit with laminate lacewood back and sides and tortoiseshell binding, as well as the spalted maple top.

(Image credit: Fender)

Beginners, meanwhile, will want to check out the CD-60 Dread V3, the latest version of Fender’s most affordable acoustic.

It features a spruce top with scalloped ‘X’ bracing and mahogany back and sides, with a walnut fingerboard/bridge and Black, Natural or Sunburst finish, plus a hardshell case, all for $199.

(Image credit: Fender)

Pop on over to Fender for more info on the limited-edition exotic wood models and CD-60 Dread V3.