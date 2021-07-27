Luxurious, limited-edition Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster launched

Fender has expanded its family of American Ultra electric guitars with the release of three new-look models that boast hardware updates and pickup upgrades.

The lineup comprises two Stratocasters and one Telecaster, with each model coming equipped with gold anodized pickguards and smooth ebony fingerboards with rolled edges.

All three guitars, arriving in a trio of eye-catching colorways, will be available exclusively in Europe from UK-based retailer Andertons, and are currently listing for £2,099 each.

Read on for a deep-dive into Fender’s new-and-improved American Ultra models.

Fender Limited-Edition American Ultra Stratocaster

Image 1 of 4 Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster in Plum Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster in Plum Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster in Quicksilver (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster in Quicksilver (Image credit: Fender)

First on the menu is the Fender FSR American Ultra Limited-Edition Stratocaster, which arrives in a choice of either Plum Metallic and Quicksilver colorways.

Spec-wise, the guitar boasts an alder body, which is paired with a maple, modern-D-profile neck, an ebony fretboard with rolled edges, white pearloid dot inlays and 22 Medium Jumbo frets. The 25.5” scale length model also features a compound 10-14” radius, bone nut and a robust Bi-Flex truss rod.

Elsewhere, the Strat sports a sleek gold anodized pickguard, with a two-point deluxe synchronized tremolo lining up alongside sealed locking tuners and a tapered neck heel.

In terms of tone, a set of Ultra Noiseless Vintage Strat single-coils make the cut, dictated by a conventional control layout comprising a five-way selector switch, master volume knob and two tone controls.

As an added tonal bonus, the master volume pot also features Fender’s S-1 switching system, which is used to open a whole array of versatile pickup combinations by pairing single-coils in series as well as in parallel.

The Fender FSR American Ultra Limited-Edition Stratocaster is available now for £2,099.

Fender Limited-Edition American Ultra Telecaster

Image 1 of 2 Fender Limited-Edition American Ultra Telecaster in Mystic Pine Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender Limited-Edition American Ultra Telecaster in Mystic Pine Green (Image credit: Fender)

Next up is the Fender FSR American Ultra Telecaster, which arrives in the oh-so-metallic Mystic Pine Green finish and with all the standout bells and whistles from the aforementioned model – that is, an anodized gold pickguard and rolled ebony fingerboard.

Otherwise, specs for the 25.5” scale-length guitar include an alder body with white binding, as well as a modern-D-profile maple neck adorned with 22 Medium Jumbo frets and white pearloid dot inlays. As was the case with the Strat, the Tele features a 10-14” compound radius and a Bi-Flex truss rod.

Under the hood, the Tele comes equipped with a set of Ultra Noiseless Vintage Tele pickups, controlled via a three-way selector switch and a pairing of volume and tone knobs, plus the S-1 switching system.

The Fender FSR American Ultra Telecaster is available now for £2,099.

Image 1 of 3 Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster in Plum Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Fender FSR American Ultra Stratocaster in Quicksilver (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Fender Limited-Edition American Ultra Telecaster in Mystic Pine Green (Image credit: Fender)

Check out the video below for an in-depth tonal demo of Fender's latest Europe-exclusive offerings, or alternatively head over to Andertons' official website to find out more.