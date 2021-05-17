Fender unveils Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster

The long-running Final Fantasy series has been praised for its epic, sweeping soundtracks, but the role-playing saga has now spawned its own instrument, in collaboration with Fender – and it’s most definitely a looker.

The Final Fantasy XIV Fender Stratocaster was designed in collaboration with FFXIV developers Square Enix – not only to commemorative Fender’s 75th anniversary, but also to channel the aesthetics of the FF universe.

Made in Japan, the limited-edition Strat’s body is finished in all-black, aside from translucent sections of blue and purple “crystals”, which echo the game’s Crystals of Darkness and Light.

Remarkably, the Final Fantasy theme is also present in the guitar’s sounds, thanks to a “limit break” option for the trio of V-Mod Strat single coils, inspired by the series’ high-power combat moves. In reality, this equates to a push-pull tone pot, which runs the bridge and middle pickups in series for thicker, higher-output tones.

Other FF touches include a 12th-fret meteor symbol inlay and numbered neckplate bearing the FFXIV logo, while an additional Fender x FFXIV logo adorns the included vintage-style hardshell case.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a slim Modern C maple neck, and a 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with narrow-tall frets.

FFXIV players will also be able to tear up the guitar in-game via a new patch for FFXIV’s “Performance System”, which promises to offer clean and distorted tones, as well as special techniques, such as pick sliding and muting. More on that over at the Patch 5.5 website.

What’s more, the Strat pops up as the “Aetherolectric guitar” in the “Gold Saucer” playground, which means fans can add it as a home furnishing – and the guitar is even equipped with an in-game “Bard” job, allowing players to use special skills.

If we’re honest, we’re not totally clear on all the in-game mechanics, but what we do know is that the guitar looks pretty darn cool.

The Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster will cost $3,499, including a numbered certificate and FFXIV illustration card. It’s available to preorder in Japan from May 25, shipping in Fall 2021, while the rest of the world will be able to preorder in late 2021 for shipping in early 2022.

This isn’t the first current-gen virtual guitar crossover, of course – last year, Taylor produced a replica of The Last of Us protagonist Ellie's in-game acoustic guitar.