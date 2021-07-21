Hotline string: Fender and Finneas team up for Acoustasonic Jazzmaster voicemail service

Fender has set up a hotline for fans who want to ask Billie Eilish producer and guitarist Finneas questions about the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster.

The new voicemail service will allow fans and potential buyers to get tips, tricks and advice direct from the award-winning songwriter and producer.

Those in the US just need to dial (833) 4-JAZMSTR (Monday to Friday, 12pm-2pm MST), while those in the UK can call 0800 015 2838 (Monday to Friday, 12pm-2pm BST). Lines are open now and will close on August 4, 2021.

Callers will also have the option of speaking directly to a Fender advisor to ask about the instruments and their availability.

“The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster can truly change your whole sound if you know how to use it,” said Finneas. “I’ve taken it with me on tour, in the studio, and on shows like SNL. So, here’s your chance. Hit me with a question, and we’ll talk about what this guitar can do for you and the sounds it can unlock.”

Fender and Finneas will pick their favorites from the submitted questions and those people will get a reply from the star.

The Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster was released earlier this year, with the Guitarist review commending “the sheer breadth and quality of the acoustic sounds and electric voices on offer”.