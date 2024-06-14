“A special guitar that features art by world-renowned artists”: Fender Japan’s latest Art Canvas creations bring an iconic Japanese art landscape print series from the 1800s to the Esquire

The three models celebrate the first anniversary of Fender's flagship Tokyo store, and each boasts a piece from legendary Japanese artist Hokusai's famed Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Fender has continued to celebrate the first anniversary of its flagship Tokyo store by releasing a new range of Art Canvas Esquires, which brings a trio of iconic Japanese landscape prints to an electric guitar format.

Art Canvas creations aren’t exactly new, and we’ve seen a few of them in the past – including Hiroshi Nagai’s breezy limited edition models – but these new editions take on a whole extra layer of meaning.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.