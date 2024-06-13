“Combines the skills of the finest craftsmen and the traditions cultivated by Fender”: Fender celebrates the first anniversary of its flagship Tokyo store with an unprecedented Strat – and it’s made using an ancient Japanese coating

No, it's not your standard black Strat – this was created using an ancient Japanese finishing technique, which has lead to a never-before-seen Strat aesthetic

Fender Japan Urushi Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Fender has celebrated the first anniversary of its flagship Tokyo store by releasing an unprecedented special edition Stratocaster – and it’s unlike any Strat you’ve come across before.

Last July, the Big F opened its four-floor Tokyo store – a huge emporium of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars, with spaces dedicated for artist models, lifestyle goods, and a “Dream Factory” Custom Shop department.

