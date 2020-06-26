Fender Japan introduces luxurious Indigo Dye Stratocaster and Telecaster

Fender Japan has announced two ultra-desirable new electric guitars, the Made in Japan Limited Collection Indigo Dye Stratocaster and Telecaster, inspired by the traditional Japanese art of ‘indigo dyeing’.

To achieve an effect similar to that seen on denim clothing, the guitars’ bodies were dipped into jars of indigo dye over a dozen times over a period of time, producing myriad shades of blue across their alder bodies and quilt maple tops.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Made in Japan Limited Collection Indigo Dye Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender Made in Japan Limited Collection Indigo Dye Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender)

The finish is complemented by gold parts and pickups - including anodized aluminum pickguards - and roasted maple necks with rosewood fretboards.

On the Strat, you’ll find a trio of Lipstick single coils, while the Tele comes with a pair of Vintage Style Tele singles.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Made in Japan Limited Collection Indigo Dye Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender Made in Japan Limited Collection Indigo Dye Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

Just 15 of these stunning offerings will be produced, priced at ¥400,000 (around $3,800) - and as is often the case with Fender Japan productions, these models are only available in Japan.

Head over to Fender Japan for more info (you might have to change your region on the Fender site).