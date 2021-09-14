Fender launches official TikTok account

Fender today unveiled its updated Player Plus lineup of electric guitars and bass guitars, and the brand has now further demonstrated its commitment to nurturing the next generation of players with the announcement of a new official TikTok channel.

In doing so, it becomes the first major guitar manufacturer to have opened up an account on TikTok.

The social media platform – praised for opening up new ways in which guitarists and artists alike can connect with audiences around the world – has been at the forefront of emerging artists for some time, and now Fender aims to expand its influence to younger players through new content streams.

Fender’s own TikTok channel will feature exclusive content, product gear demos and educational tutorials – all of which promise to be tailor-made for both beginner guitarists and seasoned six-stringers alike.

Early content on the channel will feature Fender’s newest models, and showcase a series of artists who are currently leading the new, digitally enhanced music subculture.

Artists we can expect to crop up on the TikTok channel include Hannah Dasher, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Destroy Boys, the Nova Twins and Blu De Tiger – the latter of whom starred in Fender’s pilot episode for its new YouTube series, Player Plus Sessions.

Another example of content set to feature on Fender’s channel includes virtual jam sessions, which aim to encourage improvisational and compositional collaboration.

“Artists will always be at the heart of what drives us to create and innovate,” commented Evan Jones, Fender CMO. “For us, this means listening closely to their needs, studying the evolving music landscape and delivering tools that will help them move and inspire fans.”

Fender’s foray into TikTok seems to be a no-brainer – over the pandemic, an estimated one million people picked up the guitar for the first time, with the hashtag "#Fender" racking up a reported 157 million views on the platform.

As such, it seems as though it will be just a matter of time for other guitar brands to follow suit.

No content has been posted to Fender’s official TikTok channel just yet, though you can familiarize yourself with the brand’s new Player Plus lineup while you wait for those first videos to go up.