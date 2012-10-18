Fender Plans Global Release For Richie Kotzen Telecaster

According to a post on Richie Kotzen's Facebook page, Fender will start selling Kotzen's signature Telecaster around the world starting in January.

At the moment, the popular model is available only in Japan.

Here's the complete FB post: "Fender Guitars will be selling Richie Kotzen's signature model telecaster globally starting this January. The guitar was previously only available in Japan and Europe. Good news for those interested parties in North and South America!"

Kotzen (Poison, Mr Big) hit the studio studio earlier this year with Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan to record a fusion album. Look forward to more news about that — and the Telecaster — as 2012 rolls into 2013.