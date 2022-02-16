Sweetwater unveils Fender Player Stratocaster, Telecaster in exclusive Seafoam Green, Sienna Sunburst finishes

The Sweetwater-exclusive beauties are priced the same as their stock Player series counterparts

Sweetwater's exclusive new Fender Player Stratocaster (left) and Telecaster
Sweetwater has teamed up with Fender to offer an exclusive new Player Stratocaster and Player Telecaster.

For the time being, buyers can pick up a Player Strat finished in Seafoam Green, and a Player Tele boasting a Sienna Sunburst colorway, exclusively via the music retail giant.

Otherwise, the two guitars are spec'd as per their standard Player Series counterparts.

The Strat boasts an alder body and a C-shaped roasted maple neck with a roasted maple fretboard. Sounds come by way of a trio of Player Series Alnico V Strat single-coil pickups, with the standard Strat control layout of a master volume and two tone knobs, plus a five-way blade pickup switch.

The Tele, meanwhile, also features an alder body and a C-shaped roasted maple neck with a roasted maple fretboard. The guitar is powered by a pair of Player Series Alnico V Tele single-coil pickups, with the standard Tele control layout of individual volume and tone knobs, and a three-way pickup switch.

The Sweetwater-exclusive Fender Player Stratocaster in Seafoam Green and Fender Player Telecaster in Sienna Sunburst are available now for $849 each, the same as their stock counterparts. 

To pick up either one (or both) of them, head over to Sweetwater.

It isn't the first time in recent months that Fender has allowed a major gear retailer to offer one of its Player models in a beautiful exclusive finish. Back in October, Chicago Music Exchange announced that it would be offering a Player Jazzmaster in a stunning, CME-exclusive Pacific Peach.

