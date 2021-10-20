Chicago Music Exchange unveils Player Jazzmaster in exclusive new Pacific Peach finish

Just last week, Fender joined forces with guitar retailer Chicago Music Exchange for a limited-edition run of Shell Pink Acoustasonic models.

Now, the two have teamed up yet again, this time to create an eye-popping, Chicago Music Exchange-exclusive finish, Pacific Peach, for the Player Jazzmaster electric guitar.

Inspired by classic Southern California car culture and vintage kitchen appliances, it's CME's first ever Fender-exclusive finish, and headlines a Jazzmaster that's also fitted with a pair of upgraded Pure Vintage '65 Reissue Jazzmaster pickups (rather than the Alnico 'buckers found on the original) with series/parallel four-way switching, a matching headcap, and a pre-routed rhythm circuit cavity.

Otherwise, the guitar is spec'd up like your typical Player Jazzmaster, with the same alder body and modern C-shaped maple neck with a Pau Ferro fretboard boasting 22 Medium Jumbo frets.

The standard Player Jazzmaster's nickel/chrome hardware, individual master volume and tone knobs, and six-saddle vintage-style adjustable bridge with floating tremolo can also be found aboard here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Chicago Music Exchange) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Chicago Music Exchange)

The Chicago Music Exchange Pacific Peach Fender Player Jazzmaster is available now for $874. Though exclusive to CME, and to this model, for now, the finish is reportedly set to appear on a number of Fender models in 2022. We can't wait to see which ones..

For more info on this sweet-lookin' guitar, stop by Chicago Music Exchange.