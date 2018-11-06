Fender Releases the New Offset-Body Meteora

Fender is releasing the new limited-edition Meteora guitar to dealers and on Fender.com today.

Perhaps the most extreme design in Fender’s Parallel Universe line of instruments, the Meteora features an offset ash body with lacquer finish, Custom Shop Twisted Tele neck pickup, 25.5”-scale American Professional Jazzmaster maple neck, 9.5”- radius fingerboard, regal block inlays, 22 narrow-tall frets, bone nut and custom black single-ply pickguard.

The Meteora is available for $1,999, including a certificate of authenticity and hardshell case.

Head over to Fender.com for more information.