Fender stirs up more mischief as it launches the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe

Fender released its first undeniably Les Paul-inspired Tele – the Ice Tea Burst-finished Parallel Universe Troublemaker Telecaster – back in July 2018, and for 2020, the California guitar giant’s followed that up with the Parallel Universe II Troublemaker Tele Deluxe.

Available this month, the TTD is a striking reimagining of the classic Tele template, decked out in an Olympic White lacquer finish with gold hardware, block inlays, and a matching headstock.

Its LP-esque credentials come courtesy of a bound mahogany body and neck, Adjusto-Matic bridge and tailpiece, as well as a pair of Double Tap humbuckers – Fender’s own-design pickups, which shoot for PAF sounds, as well as volume-matched coil-split tones.

The model's Tele specs are still in check, however, thanks to a bolt-on neck and 25.5" scale length.

Other features include two volume and two tone controls onboard, while other features include a 12” radius ebony fingerboard, 22 medium-jumbo frets, plus a custom neckplate, certificate of authenticity and custom Surf Green case.

The Parallel Universe Vol II Troublemaker Tele Deluxe is available now for $2,399 – head over to Fender for more info.

