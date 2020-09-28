Fender's Uptown Strat gives the Stratocaster a Les Paul-inspired makeover

Back in 2018, Fender released the aptly named Troublemaker Tele, which injected elements of Gibson’s Les Paul DNA into the Telecaster outline – and now the company has done the same thing with the Stratocaster, as it introduces the Uptown Strat.

The latest model to be released from the Parallel Universe II series, the Uptown Strat channels the LP with a one-piece mahogany body, finished in Static White nitrocellulose lacquer, and topped off by a four-ply tortoiseshell pickguard.

A block inlaid rosewood fingerboard with a 24.75” scale length continues that vibe, while the neck – which is also made of mahogany – boasts a ’60s C-shaped neck profile and 9.5”-radius fingerboard. There’s an American Ultra-style sculpted heel, too.

Pickups, meanwhile, are Fender’s DoubleTap design, which the company claims are based on PAF humbuckers. These are adjusted via individual volume and tone controls, the latter of which split their respective humbucker. Note the cheeky position of the three-way pickup selector, too.

Despite its nods to rival guitar designs, this is still very much a Strat, courtesy of the two-point tremolo and classic Stratocaster headstock, complete with ClassicGear tuners.

(Image credit: Fender)

It may not be quite as radical a makeover as the Troublemaker Tele, but bass on its look and features, the Uptown Strat looks to be one of the more successful model mash-ups in the Parallel Universe II line-up.

The price tag for this one clocks in at $1,999 – Fender has more info.

It follows the Jazz Strat and the Maverick Dorado in Parallel Universe II launches so far this year.