Fender Unveils New Troublemaker Tele

Fender Limited Edition Troublemaker Tele (Image credit: Fender)

Fender has unveiled the latest addition to its ongoing Parallel Universe series of guitars, the aptly named Troublemaker Tele.

The Troublemaker Tele—which received a blindfolded test drive from John 5 last week—features a mahogany body and a bound, bookmatched maple top and lacquer finish, plus an Adjusto-Matic bridge with stop tailpiece.

The guitar also features an American Professional Tele neck with a large Strat headstock and a 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard. Shawbucker 1T and 2T humbuckers fill the pickup cavities, while a custom Cabronita pickguard also comes standard.

The Troublemaker Tele is available in Ice Tea Burst and Ice Tea Metallic finishes for $1,999.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to fender.com.