Fender debuts the Suona Collection – a glorious assortment of limited-edition Thinline Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass models

Fender has opened the floodgates to its 2023 suite of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars, which is headed up by the all-new Suona Collection of limited-edition Thinline Stratocaster, Telecaster, and Jazz Bass models.

Uniting all Suona models is the presence of a single f-hole on the upper bout – as well as an ornate Nitrocellulose Lacquer Violin Burst finish and color-matched headstocks – which add a certain Eric Johnson flair to the Big F’s Class of ‘23.

Each of the US-made semi-hollow models features a C-profile roasted maple neck, inlay-less, 7.25”-9.5” compound radius ebony fingerboard, black pickguard, and elegant gold Fender logo on the headstock.

(Image credit: Fender)

Aside from these universal features, the Suona models all bring to the table their own unique take on their respective templates. For the Strat, that means a double-cut ash body is paired with a bound Italian spruce top, which in turn houses neck and middle Custom ‘69 single-coils and a specially-designed Suona bridge pickup.

The hardware and control circuit is an orthodox Strat affair – a master volume knob is situated next to two tone pots, with a five-position blade switch responsible for navigating the single-coils.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Telecaster is remarkably familiar, retaining the ash body and Italian spruce top, though drafting in some standard Tele-specific specs. These include Custom Shop Twisted Tele and Suona Tele pickups, which line up alongside a vintage-style three-saddle bridge.

Other appointments worth mentioning include a control circuit comprising master volume and tone knobs, a three-way switch, and vintage-style tuners.

(Image credit: Fender)

For low-end lovers, the Suona Jazz Bass pairs custom-designed, erm, Suona Jazz Bass pickups with a HiMass Vintage bridge in an effort to promote “sustain, resonance and punch.”

Again, a semi-hollow ash body is affixed to an Italian spruce top – just to really hammer home how elegant these Suona models are – while tones are tweaked via two volume knobs and one tone control.

In terms of prices, the Suona Stratocaster and Telecaster both weigh in at $2,999, while the Suona Jazz Bass is slightly more expensive at $3,099.

Visit Fender to find out more about the Suona series.