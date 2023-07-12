Fender debuts the Suona Collection – a glorious assortment of limited-edition Thinline Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass models

By Matt Owen
published

Violin Burst finishes and semi-hollow designs head up the elegant Suona series, which has been dubbed “the perfect blend of heritage and innovation”

Fender Suona Thinline
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has opened the floodgates to its 2023 suite of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars, which is headed up by the all-new Suona Collection of limited-edition Thinline Stratocaster, Telecaster, and Jazz Bass models.

Uniting all Suona models is the presence of a single f-hole on the upper bout – as well as an ornate Nitrocellulose Lacquer Violin Burst finish and color-matched headstocks – which add a certain Eric Johnson flair to the Big F’s Class of ‘23.

Each of the US-made semi-hollow models features a C-profile roasted maple neck, inlay-less, 7.25”-9.5” compound radius ebony fingerboard, black pickguard, and elegant gold Fender logo on the headstock.

Fender Suona Stratocaster Thinline

(Image credit: Fender)

Aside from these universal features, the Suona models all bring to the table their own unique take on their respective templates. For the Strat, that means a double-cut ash body is paired with a bound Italian spruce top, which in turn houses neck and middle Custom ‘69 single-coils and a specially-designed Suona bridge pickup.

The hardware and control circuit is an orthodox Strat affair – a master volume knob is situated next to two tone pots, with a five-position blade switch responsible for navigating the single-coils.

Fender Suona Telecaster Thinline

(Image credit: Fender)

The Telecaster is remarkably familiar, retaining the ash body and Italian spruce top, though drafting in some standard Tele-specific specs. These include Custom Shop Twisted Tele and Suona Tele pickups, which line up alongside a vintage-style three-saddle bridge.

Other appointments worth mentioning include a control circuit comprising master volume and tone knobs, a three-way switch, and vintage-style tuners.

Fender Suona Jazz Bass Thinline

(Image credit: Fender)

For low-end lovers, the Suona Jazz Bass pairs custom-designed, erm, Suona Jazz Bass pickups with a HiMass Vintage bridge in an effort to promote “sustain, resonance and punch.”

Again, a semi-hollow ash body is affixed to an Italian spruce top – just to really hammer home how elegant these Suona models are – while tones are tweaked via two volume knobs and one tone control.

In terms of prices, the Suona Stratocaster and Telecaster both weigh in at $2,999, while the Suona Jazz Bass is slightly more expensive at $3,099.

Visit Fender to find out more about the Suona series.

