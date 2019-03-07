Fender Unveils New Powercaster Guitar

Fender has unveiled its new Powercaster guitar, the first model in the company's recently-announced Alternate Reality series.

The Powercaster features an Atomic humbucking pickup and a single-coil soapbar pickup, plus a Modern C-shaped roasted maple neck with a 9.5”-radius fingerboard, 22 medium-jumbo frets and a 24.75" scale length.

The guitar also includes an Adjusto-matic bridge with stop tailpiece, and comes with a deluxe gig bag.

The Fender Powercaster is available beginning this month for $899.99.

