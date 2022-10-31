Fidelity Guitars unveils Mars Volta-inspired signature double-cut for Poly-Math guitarist Tim Walters

Tim Walters, guitarist with the UK’s mind-expanding progressive rock band Poly-Math, has teamed up with Fidelity Guitars for an innovative new signature model.

Dubbed the JB Lite I, the new electric guitar combines the shape of Fidelity’s JB double cut with features from the brand’s Lite I build.

In some ways it’s a no-nonsense beast, offering a solid obeche body, roasted plain maple neck and a T-style hardtail bridge with brass saddles. The rosewood fretboard offers 22 frets, a 25” scale-length and a slim ‘D’ profile.

However, some flair is provided courtesy of the Silverburst finish and split pickguard design – the latter a nod to another progressive icon’s signature model, in the form of Omar Rodríguez-López’s Ibanez ORM1.

There’s also more tonal functionality on offer than first meets the eye. First up, that’s not a humbucker you spy in the body, but a P-90-in-disguise from the acclaimed Mojo Pickups.

“Not as mid-focused as a true P-90, this custom wound Mojo Pickups single coil delivers bags of top-end presence whilst still carrying plenty of punch,” says Fidelity. “[It’s] a perfect platform to layer on the drive and modulation effects which help to make up Tim’s signature sound.”

Secondly, while there’s only a master volume knob to rotate, more tones can be found via a two-way tone toggle switch, which engages a more cutting trebly profile.

Finally, there’s a subtle killswitch button hiding on the lower horn, which opens the door to Morello-style madness and flickering bends. As with all of Fidelity’s builds, the new signature guitar will be hand built in-house at the firm’s facility in Cambridge, UK.

The Fidelity Tim Walters signature JB Lite I is priced at £1,374 (approx. $1,582) plus tax. You can check out Tim’s demo video above and head to Fidelity Guitar’s site (opens in new tab) for more info.