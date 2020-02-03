Final tickets released for Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker

Drummer extraordinaire Ginger Baker passed away at the age of 80 this past October, and on February 17 his former Cream and Blind Faith bandmate, Eric Clapton, will headline a concert at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith to celebrate his life and legacy.

The event, billed as Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker, is, not surprisingly, sold-out, but international disability charity Leonard Cheshire, which has a close association with the Baker family, has now announced it has a limited number of tickets up for bid.

Proceeds from the auction will help Leonard Cheshire offer life changing support to disabled people around the world. Their projects and services support disabled adults and children to live the life they choose, creating fairer and more inclusive communities.

The auction is currently live, and closes on February 12 at 9 pm UK time.

For more information or to place a bid, head over to Givergy.uk.