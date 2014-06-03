First Batch of New Led Zeppelin Reissues Released Today — Video

If you're a Led Zeppelin fan, today — June 3 — is Celebration Day.

The band have released newly remastered reissues of their first three albums, Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III.

Below, you can check out a new video dedicated to the new reissue of Led Zeppelin II. If features audio of "Whole Lotta Love" (Rough Mix with Vocal), which is among the tracks seeing the light of day for the first time ever.

"There are a number of Led Zeppelin projects that will come out next year," Page told Mojo last year. "There are different versions of tracks that we have that can be added to the album, so there will be box sets of material that will come out starting next year. There will be one box set per album with extra music that will surface."

"The catalog was last remastered 20 years ago," he told Rolling Stone. "That's a long time. Everything is being transferred from analog to a higher-resolution digital format. That's one of the problems with the Zeppelin stuff. It sounds ridiculous on MP3. You can't hear what's there properly."

Page discusses the new reissues—and the many treasures in Led Zeppelin's vaults—in the all-new July 2014 issue of Guitar World. The new issue is available now on newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.