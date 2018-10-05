First-Ever Tom Petty Career-Spanning Hits Compilation, 'The Best of Everything,' Due in November

The Best of Everything, the first career-spanning collection of all of Tom Petty’s hits with the Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and solo, will be released via Geffen Records/UMe on November 16.

The remastered 38-track 2-CD set also features two previously unreleased songs: “For Real” and an alternate version of “The Best of Everything,” which restores a never-heard second verse to the song that was originally recorded for the 1985 Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers album, Southern Accents. The alternate version can be heard here.

The Best of Everything will be released simultaneously as a 2-disc CD, featuring deluxe packaging, and in all digital formats. LP editions—in both black and clear vinyl—will arrive on December 7. The collection also features an essay on Tom Petty written especially for this collection by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.

The Best of Everything is available for pre-order here.