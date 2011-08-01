Five Finger Death Punch Announce Tour with All That Remains, Rev Theory and Hatebreed

Five Finger Death Punch have just announced the "Share the Welt Tour," which will see the band headlining with support from All That Remains, Hatebreed and Rev Theory.

Tickets go on sale this weekend to the general public, but VIP packages with pre-sale tickets will be available at 5FDP.com starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST.

The new album from Five Finger Death Punch, American Capitalist, is set for release on October 11. You can check out the first single from American Capitalist, titled "Over and Under It," here.

"Over and Under It" will be available via iTunes tomorrow, August 2.

Share The Welt Tour Dates: