Five Towns College: Free Guitar Clinic May 22, 2011

Five Towns College in Dix Hills invites you to attend its free Guitar Clinic on Sunday May 22 at 1:00. The host for the clinic is Professor Steve Briody, who studied jazz guitar with legend Jack Wilkins and is a busy musician in the NY area in addition to being a private instructor at Five Towns College. At the clinic Professor Briody will perform, take questions from the audience and may even call someone up to jam with him! In addition to his crazy schedule, Professor Briody is also the host of a new web site called Learnintwo.com which provides free lessons and information for all those guitar enthusiasts from beginners to experienced players. We welcome everyone to become a subscriber to this free website, which also features an archive of lessons and a KORG tuner. Every two weeks a new lesson and a different style of music will be featured on the website.

If you would like to speak with Professor Briody in regard to the Learn In Two web site, discuss private lessons or to inquire about the guitar programs at Five Towns College, please email him at steve@learnintwo.com. Due to limited seating, please contact Kim Persche, at 631-656-3115 to reserve your seat for our next free guitar clinic on Sunday May 22 at 1:00.

Five Towns College

305 North Service Road

Dix Hills, New York 11746

631-656-2110

ftc.edu