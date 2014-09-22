Flying Colors Streaming New Album, 'Second Nature' — Exclusive Premiere

Flying Colors will stage three appearances in North America to celebrate the release of the band's second studio album Second Nature. The quintet will perform on October 2nd in Los Angeles at the James Armstrong Theater, the 3rd in Chicago at the Arcada Theater and then in Philadelphia on the 4th at the Keswick.

Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group and Flying Colors will issue the new release September 29 overseas and then on the 30th in North America.

Critics were united in acknowledging the eponymously titled debut album from Flying Colors among the most fascinating releases of 2012, teaming the talents of such heavyweight names as Deep Purple/Dixie Dregs/ex-Kansas guitarist Steve Morse, drummer Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, Spock’s Beard and a prolific solo artist), bass player Dave LaRue (Dixie Dregs, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and more) with a comparatively new talent, pop singer/songwriter Casey McPherson.

Guitar World is proud to present the entire stream of Second Nature:

Drummer Mike Portnoy shares, "Direction was never even discussed. We just did what we do. I think perhaps not having a producer to ‘trim the fat’ possibly led to the songs breathing and expanding a bit more.” Steve Morse offers, "This is an album full of many layers. The more you listen, the more you can hear. It’s an album to keep listening to.”

The complete track listing is:

"Open Up Your Eyes"

"Mask Machine"

"Bombs Away"

"The Fury Of My Love"

"A Place In Your World"

"Lost Without You"

"One Love Forever"

"Peaceful Harbor"

"Cosmic Symphony - I. Still Life Of The World; II. Searching For The Air; III. Pound For Pound"

The band's complete itinerary includes appearances in:

10/02Los Angeles, CAJames Armstrong Theater

10/03Chicago, ILArcada Theater

10/04Philadelphia, PAKeswick Theater

10/07Barcelona, SpainRazzmatazz 2

10/08Milan, ItalyMilan Live Club

10/09Tilburg, Netherlands013

10/11Frankfurt, GermanyBatschkapp

10/12Pratteln, SwitzerlandZ7

10/13London, U.K.Islington Assembly Hall

10/14Paris, FranceAlhambra