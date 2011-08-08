Foo Fighters Add New York City, Washington D.C. Dates To Fall U.S. Tour

Fresh from their headlining performance at Lollapalooza, the Foo Fighters have added to major shows to their fall U.S. tour. The Foos will play the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. on November 11, and Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 13.

Pre-sales for the new dates will begin 10 a.m. EST August 10. General on sales begin 10 a.m. local time August 12.

Foo Fighters also recently posted a 40-minute long behind-the-scenes look at their "garage tour" earlier this year. You can watch the full thing here.

You may also want to check out the outtakes from our May 2011 cover shoot with Dave Grohl and the gang here and our exclusive lesson with Dave Grohl talking about "Rope" and "The Pretender" at this location.