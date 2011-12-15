Foo Fighters Concert Causes Tremors in New Zealand

If you don't think Foo Fighters rock harder than any other band live, there's now geological proof to back it up.

On the night of December 13, seismological monitoring stations in Herne Bay and Eden Park near Auckland, New Zealand, picked up indications of tremors consistent with those expected to be generated by volcanic activity -- only they coincided with the beginning and end of a Foo Fighters concert.

Scientists concluded the tremors were caused by the 50,000 fans on hand for the Foo Fighters gig in Auckland all moving during the show.

According to the GeoNet blog, "the biggest shakes started at 8:20 p.m. when the Foo Fighters took the stage, and then it all went quiet at 11 p.m. when the gig ended." Apparently they could also pick out "lulls in the signal between the songs and peaks in signal intensity during the songs."

