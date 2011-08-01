Video: Foo Fighters Post Inside Look at Garage Tour

Foo Fighters have posted a forty-plus minute video on their YouTube channel documenting the band's tour of fans' garages. You can check out the full video, featuring "MORE rock songs and unreleased footage," below.

The band announced back in March that they would be playing a series of intimate (to say the least!) shows in the garages of a select group of fans. Eight fans in eight cities won the chance to have the Foos play their garage through their local radio stations.

The band's latest album, Wasting Light, was recorded in frontman Dave Grohl's home studio, fittingly located in his garage.

