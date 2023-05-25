Watch Foo Fighters play their first show with new drummer Josh Freese – and is that Dave Grohl’s new Gibson DG-335 signature guitar?

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters announced that Josh Freese would be joining the band full-time as their new drummer.

Freese, who replaces the late Taylor Hawkins, was welcomed to the Dave Grohl-fronted outfit with a tongue-in-cheek sketch that featured cameos from Chad Smith, Danny Carey and Tommy Lee.

But despite the fun and games, it was straight down to business for the former Guns N’ Roses drummer, who – after giving fans a brief glimpse of what’s to come with a short set at Studio 606 – made his full live debut with the band last night (May 24).

To say it’s been a whirlwind week for the prolific sticksman would be an understatement, but Freese seamlessly slotted into place, helping Grohl and the rest of his new bandmates through a packed 21-song setlist.

“Everybody, would you please welcome the man behind the drums, Josh Freese – he’s helped save the day,” Grohl said while addressing the audience. “We would not be here tonight if it weren’t for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big fucking round of applause, please.”

Fan-filmed footage from Freese’s first foray into Foo Fighters tour action captures the drummer powering through old classics and new material alike, with Rescued – the band’s first new single since Hawkins’ passing – making its live debut.

Rescued wasn’t the only track from the band’s upcoming album But Here We Are – due June 2 – to feature on the agenda, with the title track receiving a run-out alongside Under You and the yet-to-be-released Nothing at All.

According to Setlist.fm, setlist stalwarts such as Learn to Fly, The Pretender, My Hero, Monkey Wrench, Best of You and Everlong all featured across the evening, with Freese adding his own rhythmic flair in tracks such as All My Life – which boasted a bruising double-kick drum breakdown.

What would have perhaps been more intriguing to guitar fans, though, was the fact Dave Grohl was spotted playing a white-finished version of his Gibson DG-335 signature guitar.

Given that model was first released in Pelham Blue, Metallic Gold and Ebony, this White version looks to be an entirely new creation altogether.

That, coupled with the fact Cesar Gueikian seemed to confirm a reissue of Grohl’s cult classic signature model is indeed on the way – along with an Epiphone iteration – leads us to believe we could be looking at what might end up being a fresh, soon-to-be-released DG-335.

Foo Fighters are next scheduled to play tomorrow (May 26) in Boston.

Head over to Foo Fighters’ website for a full list of tour dates.