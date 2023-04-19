Foo Fighters announce new album But Here We Are, share emotional lead single, Rescued

Foo Fighters have announced But Here We Are – their upcoming studio album, which marks their first release since the sudden passing of the band’s former drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The album has been dubbed “the first chapter of the band’s new life”, and has been previewed with its lead single, Rescued – but there’s been no official confirmation as to who performed drums on the track.

It’s safe to assume that Foo frontman Dave Grohl himself took up the sticks in the studio, with Grohl also contributing to the dense wall of jangly, glass-like electric guitars that’s assembled by Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear.

The track comes at an especially poignant time for the band, with its emotional core and lyricism reflective of a wider direction across But Here We Are that will see the band “run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance”.

In a touching summary, But Here We Are is said to carry the naivete of the band’s 1995 debut album, and described as “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together”.

The 10-track album will arrive on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, and will be Foo Fighters’ first since 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

News of a new album comes with the anticipation of an upcoming tour – along with a handful of already confirmed live shows – for which the band will be recruiting a new drummer, after they confirmed they’d continue as a band following Hawkins’ death.

Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron was reportedly said to have been a frontrunner for the gigs, though such rumors were shot down by the drummer himself on his Instagram page. Angels & Airwaves’ Atom Willard has also been linked with the role.

Official confirmation of But Here We Are comes after a UK radio DJ claimed the band would be releasing a new album in March.

The tracklist for But Here We Are can be found below.

Rescued Under You Hearing Voices But Here We Are The Glass Nothing At All Show Me How Beyond Me The Teacher Rest