Foo Fighters Premiere Live Video for New Single, "Arlandria"

Foo Fighters have just premiered the live music video for their song "Arlandria," which is set to become the third single from their latest album, Wasting Light. You can check out the video below.

The live footage in the video was shot during the band's iTunes Festival performance back in July, which you may remember as the same show at which Dave Grohl had to kick out an unruly fan for fighting. Video of that incident can be found here.

As previously reported, the Foos recently picked up an MTV Video Music Award for best rock video for the music video for "Walk."