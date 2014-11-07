Foo Fighters Premiere Two New Songs from 'Sonic Highways' — Listen

Foo Fighters have premiered two more songs from their ever-more-interesting-sounding new album, Sonic Highways.

Below, you can explore "What Did I Do?/God As My Witness," which they recorded during their visit to Austin. Below that, you'll find "Outside," which was recorded at Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, California. The album version of the track features the Eagles' Joe Walsh on guitar.

Sonic Highways, the band's eighth studio album, will be released November 10. Besides Walsh, the album features guest appearances from Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen and several others.

"We like the way our band sounds, naturally," drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME. "I want drums to sound like drums, as opposed to a drum machine. We kept it as humanly perfect as possible but nothing more. It's as perfect as we can be, which is not perfect."

FOO FIGHTERS: "What Did I Do? / God As My Witness"

FOO FIGHTERS: "Outside" (BBC Maida Vale Session)