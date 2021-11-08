Foo Fighters set to star in upcoming horror comedy feature length film, Studio 666

Foo Fighters have announced that they’re about to temporarily hang up their instruments and trade recording studios for film sets for an upcoming horror comedy feature length film, Studio 666.

The film, which is being made in collaboration with Open Road Films, is set for a wide domestic theatrical release on February 25, and will star all six Foo Fighters – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Naturally, the film will be filled with a fair share of rock ‘n’ roll befitting of the band’s musical roots. As per the synopsis, Studio 666 will see the Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion – the same one they recorded their previous effort, Medicine at Midnight, in – steeped in grisly history to record their much-anticipated 10th album.

As you’d expect, things quickly go awry, with Grohl finding himself “grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

Studio 666, which sounds like a delightful blend of spooks and music, is based on a story written by Grohl and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. Other credits include producers John Ramsay and James A. Rota.

(Image credit: Foo Fighters)

The film will be directed by BJ McDonnell, who has a fair share of comedy horror flicks under his belt, including 2013’s Hatchet III. It’s also his second collaboration with a rock band, after joining forces with Slayer for Slayer: The Repentless Killogy in 2019.

Of the decision to enter the world of acting, Dave Grohl said, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film.

“Like most things Foo,” he continued, “Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks.

“And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

Studio 666 is set for a domestic theatrical release on February 25, with an international release date set to be announced soon.

To find out more in the meantime, head over to the film's official website.