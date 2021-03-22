Former Underoath guitarist Corey Steger dies aged 42

Corey Steger, former guitarist of Florida metalcore outfit Underoath, has died in a car accident at the age of 42.

Confirming the news on Instagram last week, the band's former vocalist and co-founder Dallas Taylor wrote: “I don’t know how to type this. I’m without words. Yesterday 3/17/2021 at around 6:00 p.m. Corey Steger one of the original founding members of Underoath was rear ended in a car wreck, and went home to be with the Lord.”

A post shared by Dallas Taylor (@dallasttaylor) A photo posted by on

He went on to remember Steger and his family helping him through the aftermath of his own car accident in 2016. “I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me. He is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known.

He concluded: “I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don’t even know what to type. I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I’ve ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers.”

Steger joined Underoath in 1998 – a year after the group's foundation – and featured on their first two albums, 1999's Act of Depression and 2000's Cries of the Past, before leaving in 2001.

In 2010, he joined forces with Tantrum of the Muse vocalist Jim Settle to form thrash metal band Hand Of Fire, but departed prior to the group's signing with Rottweiler Records in 2016.