Former Vocalist Dan Nelson Suing Anthrax for $2.65 Million

Just when it seems Anthrax have put the debacle of Dan Nelson -- or as guitarist Rob Caggiano called him during out interview, "the other guy" -- behind them, their former singer is now reportedly set to sue the band for "intentional defamation."

New York Post is reporting the Nelson is suing the band for $2.65 million for damages to his career and public image.

"Dan Nelson says drummer Charlie Benante, bassist Frank Bello and guitarist Scott Ian falsely stated in 'numerous interviews' that he had 'abruptly resigned' after getting sick, forcing a cancelation of a tour," said the report. "The Long Island native says his ex-bandmates’ 'intentional defamation' has caused him a loss of income and damaged his reputation."

The lawsuit also alleges that Nelson co-wrote some of Anthrax's new album, Worship Music, and hasn't received proper compensation.

