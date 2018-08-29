Former Whitesnake Guitarist Bernie Marsden Unveils Book on His Extensive Six-String Collection

Original Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has developed one of the most unique and expansive private guitar collections in the world, which is displayed in the new book, Bernie Marsden—Tales of Tone and Volume (Rufus Publications).

In a press release for the book, Rufus Publications stated:

“Bernie Marsden is one of the UK’s foremost rock and blues guitarists, famous for his time in professional bands since 1972 and a founder member of Whitesnake.

“But, there is a lot more to this man, from his first band UFO to treading the boards of the National Theatre in London, on stage with Ringo Starr in Monaco, playing the Beacon Theatre in New York with the Allman Brothers Band, writing and playing with Joe Bonamassa and Motorhead.

“Over the last two years the collection has been extensively photographed by Melvyn May and the Rufus team using a special “light painting” technique to reveal them in all their glory, from the unseen wonders of the world famous “The Beast” to the intricate detail on his much signed and cherished Martin Coletti. Every guitar comes with its own story, from how it was acquired to where and when it was played, you will be able to see the very guitar he used during the writing and recording of some rock classics, many anecdotes of some pretty famous people encountering his guitars on the road and in the studio.

“The images have been assembled into this beautiful, 340-page full-color luxury book, available in three stunning editions. Accompanying the book will be a CD of original guitar backing tracks written just for this project. The CD will contain a backing track for the user, plus lead guitar from a vintage guitar seen in the book. The two high end editions also ship with a genuine piece of an original Fifties Lifton guitar case, taken from Bernie’s collection and carefully cut down to include with each copy.

“As Bernie says, ‘I love guitars and I’ve seen and collected many books on the subject, the time and effort spent creating these images and the finished book makes this an extraordinary project by any standard. I’m really proud of what has been created here. I’m bound to say it, but, if you are a guitar collector, a player, or simply an official guitar nerd you are going to love this book and the photographs of ‘The Beast’ took my breath away.’ "

For more details on Bernie Marsden—Tales of Tone and Volume, including pre-order information, go to RufusPublications.com.