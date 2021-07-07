Vince Wilquin and Hugo Florimond serve up a mind-bending playthrough of Fractal Universe's Interfering Spherical Scenes – with tab!

With the release of The Impassable Horizon – Fractal Universe's mind-bending third studio album – the French four-piece look to strengthen their foothold in the prog-metal scene.

Doubling down on the group's 2019 sophomore effort Rhizomes of Insanity, the record dials up the odd time signatures and further broadens the divide between enveloping clean arrangements and speaker-shattering breakdowns.

“Despite the record being even more diverse, dynamic and including more clean vocals than [Rhizomes of Insanity], the overall atmosphere is slightly darker and more melancholic,” says frontman Vince Wilquin.

This shift into darker territory is illustrated perfectly by the LP's third track, Interfering Spherical Scenes. An exhibition of two-handed tapping, thunderous drop-tuned riffs and just about everything in between, the track shows that Fractal Universe are a force to be reckoned with in the prog world.

Wilquin and co-guitarist Hugo Florimond join Guitar World today for a full playthrough of the track, and they do so wielding Ibanez Universe UV777 electric guitars and Kemper amp modelers. They've even included on-screen tabs so you can have a go at playing along.

“The very particular grooves of this track make it one of my favorites to play off the new record,” says Wilquin. “This was my first composition ever entirely based on a single odd time signature: 5/4.

“The song started from a single rhythmical idea which rapidly developed into a whole song. I had a lot of fun trying to make the 5/4 sound natural and flowing, so that you might not even pick up on it and would just be able to bang your head along.

“I also really love the two distinct atmospheres of both guitar solos, which perfectly blend together. Once you've got the groove, these riffs are actually surprisingly easy and fun to play!”