Frank Palangi Releases Self-Titled EP

Hailing from upstate New York, up and coming rock guitarist and singer Frank Palangi’s new EP brims with creativity, remolding mainstream music and knocking out thought provoking lyrics while sharing his positive outlook through his music. Palangi lends new energy and new life to the airwaves with innovative melodies thatspeak to his audience.

Metallica, Ozzy, Godsmack, Creed, Day of Fire, Three Days Grace, Johnny Cash and Goo Goo Dolls all heavily influence Palangi’s musical stylings.

The EP was recorded in Nashville and produced by industry veteran Rogers Masson (Marilyn Manson, Chris Daughtry, Vintage Trouble). Palangi wrote, performed and co-produced the EP, working with Grammy-nominated rock band Day of Fire. “This is the baddest rhythm section in the land,” Masson says.

The hard-rocking “I’m Waiting” and softer, acoustic ballad “Love” are standout tracks. Palangi’s years of constant playing, writing and recording has paid off, but it’s his passion for music that has gotten him where he is. “I have no plan B; I’m not backing down on my dreams,” Palangi says.

Palangi’s first single, “I Am Ready,” will be followed by his debut full length album in 2013.

Get his debut "EP" and new single "I Am Ready" on Amazon.com, iTunes or Best Buy.