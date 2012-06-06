French Police: Woman Admits to 'Inadvertently' Taking Axl Rose's Necklaces

As reported earlier today, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose was robbed of three necklaces worth $200,000.

The three gold-and-diamond items disappeared after GNR performed at Bercy Stadium in Paris, France, last night.

According to RTL.fr, a French-language news website, a woman was placed into police custody earlier today after she admitted taking Rose's jewelry.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been revealed, told the police she drank too much and "inadvertently" put Rose's items in her handbag, realizing her faux pas when she woke up around lunchtime today.

The theft took place at a private party after the the show, during which Rose performed a set for around 100 guests.

There's no word on whether the woman was wearing a Slash T-shirt.