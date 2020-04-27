FU-Tone aims to expand your acoustic's tonal range with its new exotic wood guitar picks

FU-Tone is best known for its brass and titanium tremolo bridge upgrades, and now the company is getting into the guitar pick game with a new line of exotic wood plectrums.

The new range boasts designs using 20 different woods: ebony, mango, rosewood, Indian rosewood, purple heart, steembeech, dark steembeech, haldina, coconut, bamboo, curly maple, bakan, acacia, blackberry, teak, American maple, padok, jackwood, tamariad and oak.

“Having so many tonal options while playing your acoustic guitar is incredible,” said FU-Tone’s founder and president Adam Reiver. “You will never play acoustic guitar with a plastic pick again.”

The picks are available for $14.95 each.

For more information, head to FU-Tone.com.