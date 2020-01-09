FU-Tone.com launches new website

FU-Tone.com, a premier destination for tremolo upgrades, guitar accessories and more, has launched new website. Customers can now enjoy a more secure platform with a clean, fresh layout and easy navigation.

“The old site was antiquated, not mobile friendly and just plain old run down," commented FU-Tone.com founder and president, Adam Reiver. "It was over ten years old, and we were overdue for getting this project done!”

To make the shopping experience easier and more informative, the FU team has also added tons of new photos and videos throughout the website. The platform will soon feature several newly-launched products and partnerships as well, the company says.

For more, head over to FU-Tone.