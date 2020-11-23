Fulltone head Mike Fuller requested his company's products be pulled from Reverb's new The Pedal Movie

Earlier this year, Reverb announced it would suspend sales of new Fulltone products beginning July 1, 2020, following controversial comments made by the effect pedal company’s founder, Mike Fuller.

Now, Fuller has written a lengthy Facebook post explaining that a segment featuring him and Fulltone products, filmed for Reverb’s forthcoming The Pedal Movie, has been cut from the film per his request.

“Regarding the upcoming Reverb.com movie, I wanted to address this in advance so they can’t falsely claim that they cut me out and that you all get the real story," he wrote.

“I was slated to be featured in this movie, the segment was already shot, including a little performance of me playing a TubeTapeEcho in stereo between a couple of little Fenders… all was fine.”

Fuller goes on to state that a Reverb employee “decide[d] to suspend my account and ban dealers from selling new Fulltone products on Reverb.com.” This was in response to “things that they think I posted on Facebook”.

He continued, “So I decided to exercise my option not to be involved in their project. You're welcome to contact Reverb welcome to verify any of this. Should be an interesting ‘origins of the boutique pedal world’ section in the movie without Fulltone... a little revisionist history.”

Guitar World has contacted Reverb for comment.

Back in June, Reverb stated it made the decision to pull new Fulltone products from its site because “Mike Fuller’s recent comments and behavior violate our established brand values and the principles in our Community Rules for Sellers and Buyers.

Reverb continued, “We have prohibitions against any kind of racial discrimination, hate speech and any threat or encouragement of violence.”

This followed comments made by Fuller on social media during protests against the unlawful death of George Floyd, which triggered backlash from guitarists, the brand’s own fan page, and artists, including the likes of Mark Hoppus and Jason Isbell.