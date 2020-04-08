Furch Guitars is offering a virtual guided tour of its Czech Republic-based factory

We may all be stuck in our homes these days, but acoustic guitar co Furch is opening its Czech Republic-based factory doors – virtually, at least – to offer a "live look under-the-hood of Furch production.”

During the tour, CEO Petr Furch will give a step-by-step presentation on how the company builds guitars, as well as some of Furch’s key innovations.

Viewers will also be able to have questions answered in real time.

The livestream is scheduled for April 9 at 7:00 AM EST, and will be available for viewing any time subsequent.

For more information, head to Furch's official Facebook page.