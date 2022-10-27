G&L launches highly limited ASAT Classic Thinline model

G&L has expanded its offering of electric guitars further with its new limited-edition ASAT Classic Thinline.

Blending “vintage styling cues with modern function and refinement”, the G&L ASAT Classic is touted as Leo Fender’s “final word on the traditional single-cutaway bolt-on axe”, but this Thinline take features a semi-hollow alder body, Modern Classic neck profile with a 9.5” radius and a Vintage Tint Satin neck finish.

Further retro-friendly appointments include a classic boxed-steel bridge with individual brass saddles, and single-coil pickups with Leo’s Magnetic Field Design technology, which promises “crisp attack with complex harmonics” at the bridge pickup and a “delectably rich tonal palette” via the neck.

Other features include single volume and tone pots and a three-way selector switch, 100 percent natural bone nut, 12:1-ratio tuning machines and 22 medium jumbo frets.

Hear Orange County, CA guitarist Johnny Gomez conjure some tones from the ASAT Classic Thinline in the video below.

The ASAT Classic Thinline is available in two configurations each limited to only 50 units worldwide. They include 3-Tone Sunburst with a four-ply Tortoise pickguard and Carribean rosewood fingerboard, and 2-Tone Goldburst Metallic with a three-ply black pickguard and maple ‘board.

For more information, head to G&L (opens in new tab).

