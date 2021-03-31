Garbage make long-awaited return with stomping new single, The Men Who Rule The World

Garbage have announced their long-awaited return with the release of pounding new track The Men Who Rule The World, the lead single from upcoming album, No Gods No Masters.

The new record, which is set to be released on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music, will be the band’s seventh full-length album and their first since 2016’s Strange Little Birds.

A music video accompanying the new track, which was directed by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor, has also been released.

Described as an “incendiary indictment and call to arms”, the new single acts as a “critique of the rise of capitalist short-sightedness, racism, sexism and misogyny across the world”.

With the return of Garbage comes the return of tasty guitar parts, of which The Men Who Rule The World has plenty. Boasting a collection of decorative bends, dissonant twangs and rapid-fire percussive trills, the clean sounds soon give way to a pumping, gain-infused electric guitar that drives the chorus along with a series of punchy power chords.

Said Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins.

“It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and astounding chaos we find ourselves in,” she continued. “It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

It has also been announced that Garbage will go on tour with rock icons Blondie, with the pair penciled in to play 10 shows in the UK in November later this year.

Production duties on the upcoming album were shared between the band and long-time collaborator Billy Bush, with the record itself having been in the works since the summer of 2018.

The upcoming album is being released in regular and deluxe formats, with the latter featuring a handful of rare Garbage songs, as well as covers of classic tracks, including David Bowie’s Starman.

As is the case with other Garbage albums, the vinyl edition will flash a neon green colorway, while limited edition white and pink vinyls are also set to be released.

No Gods No Masters is available to preorder now. For a full list of tour dates, head over to Garbage's official website.