"It was used on the sessions for Blues For Greeny. It just sounds incredible": The ultra-rare TV Yellow 1961 Gibson SG Junior that Gary Moore used to record Showbiz Blues is going up for auction

Moore used the vintage ’61 SG Junior during prep for his tour with Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker, and can be heard on his 1995 Blues For Greeny tribute album

Gary Moore’s TV Yellow 1961 Gibson SG Junior is the latest 'pre-loved-by-a-rockstar' axe to head to the auction block, courtesy of Gardiner Houlgate.

