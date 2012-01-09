German Thrash Round Up: Kreator, Destruction Begin Work on New Albums

Admittedly there was a time when I was way more into the Big Four of German thrash metal -- who I consider to be Kreator, Destruction, Sodom and Tankard, with Tankard being Anthrax in this metaphor -- than the Big Four of American thrash metal. Blasphemous as that statement may be, it's still exciting news that two of those bands are getting to work on new albums.

Kreator announced recently that they've entered Studiomega in Sweden to record a new album for a planned spring release. On the direction of the new album, guitarist/vocalist Mille Petrozza commented: "I think it's OK to say that this will be our most epic album so far. There's some classical, a lot of traditional metal, and, of course, a huge dose of thrash metal influences in the new stuff."

Next up is Destruction, who have just started work on a new album to mark their 30th anniversary. One of the most consistent bands in all of thrash metal, Destruction released Day Of Reckoning last year.